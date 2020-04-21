SAF distributes PPE in Gazipur

Leave Your Comments

The Salma-Adil Foundation (SAF) has handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other protective gadgets to special social welfare volunteers known as 'Khidmatul Mayyat-Gazipur'.On behalf of the Salma-Adil Foundation, Zia Mahmud Khan Ratul made this transfer of the protective gadgets to these mentioned volunteers.This package of supply included imported world standard PPEs, KN95 masks and goggles. The Foundation will also provide free supplies for burial service to those who have died due to the attack of Covid-19.In addition, the SAF also ensured that all the equipment and supplies for the burial of the deceased would be soon delivered and made available with its own funding to those in need.Khidmatul Mayyat, the volunteer group, is relentlessly helping to bury these Covid-19 affected dead at their own cost while risking their lives.Unfortunately for those who are dying due to the corona virus, it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide a proper funeral. The SAF has undertaken the initiative to address this very concern and conduct a funeral service safely.The Foundation has already distributed protective equipment of international standard in Chandanish Upazila of Chittagong with its funding.Photo Caption:SAF's Zia Mahmud Khan Ratul handed over the protective gadgets to "Khidmatul Mayyat-Gazipur" team