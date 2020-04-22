What Dhaka is talking about





Swedish professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club A.C. Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovis posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received 190k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Stay at home king" CemOkyay, fb











Popular Bangladeshi stylish actress and model Bidya Sinha Saha Mim posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received plenty of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Gorgeous" Abul Hossain, fb









Facebook user Navin Bahirwaniposted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Fabulous" Rishav Pandey, fb











Popular Bangladeshi singer Porshi posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Stay home". The photo has already received 19k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments "Stay blessed" Nikhil Majumder, fb



Leave Your Comments