Worldwide waffling





Tamil actor Trisha, who was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, made her TikTok debut earlier this month. Ever since her debut, Trisha's TikTok handle has garnered over 23 million views. In her latest video, the 96 actor performed on Kesha's track "Cannibal." She captioned the video, "Clearly, I miss the camera." In another video, Trisha revealed what girls really want. Not just that, Trisha also took up the #SavageChallenge. The actor performed on the song "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion.Trisha also wished fans on Tamil New Year earlier this month.















Rioting broke out on French housing estates as tensions escalated over the coronavirus lockdown.Tear gas and baton charges were first used by police in the northern Paris suburb of Villeneuve-la-Garenne in the early hours of Monday.As the violence spread to nearby towns, squads of Republican Security Company (CRS) police were drafted in to deal with gangs of youths.Videos of the trouble posted by the French journalist TahaBouhafs, who is from an Algerian background, includes one of him being manhandled by police - leading to allegations of racism.The early morning violence followed prosecutors opening an enquiry after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured following a collision with an unmarked police car in Villeneuve-la-Garenne.









India should introspect and not feel outraged when international bodies advise it to stop the stigmatization of COVID-19-infected people on the basis of their religious identity. The sense of resignation of a young Muslim friend was palpable when he told me that he was waiting for this to happen. A young Muslim man committed suicide in Una in Himachal Pradesh after his fellow villagers boycotted him. It is, however, not surprising that the head of the government does not feel the need to talk about this crime against a religious community in this hour of global crisis.









The U.N. children's agency appealed Monday for an additional $92.4 million to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East and North Africa, a conflict-battered region with the highest number of children in need anywhere.Yemen is a top concern, said Ted Chaiban, the regional chief of UNICEF. After five years of civil war, half the health centers in Yemen no longer operate. Two million children are malnourished, including 400,000 who suffer from severe acute malnutrition."If you don't get support to them every month, you have a 50% increase in the mortality rate among those children," Chaiban told The Associated Press. "It was already critical to address the needs of children in Yemen. With COVID-19, now you've got this extra lawyer of vulnerability."



