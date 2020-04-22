Diner Sheshe





"Mom was labelled a monster by everyone around us. And I agreed -- I was too young to know what Schizophrenia was. Ever since I could remember, mom wasn't...mom. As a schizophrenic, she lived in a different reality and no one could predict her next move.





Everyday was a nasty surprise. Some days, she'd be consumed with rage and abuse us with vulgar words and on others, she'd stay quiet in a corner as if she was scared of being attacked.





Her behavior was erratic. Once, while I was at school, she threw my CDs out of the house -- I couldn't stop crying. I'd come home to see that my clothes and jewellery were given away or my math project was ripped into pieces.I grew up without a mother. At school, other kids would eat hot lunches, while I'd pick at a cold salad made by dad.







During competitions, my friends' moms would run around them, making sure their make-up and outfits were perfect, but I had no one to fuss over me. My friend's moms would tie my saree.







But the worst was not being able to talk to my mom. I had a billion questions -- about boys, periods and just, life. At times, when I tried to have a conversation, she'd walk out of the room while I'd be in the middle of a sentence.





I felt so lonely. Relatives stayed away and friends would be reluctant to come home. When I was at a cousin's place until late, I was asked to leave so that mom wouldn't come to their place. I had dad by my side though. He gave me my space, heard me out and pushed me to try every activity-from Bharatnatyam to boxing.







Still, I constantly craved attention because the one person I wanted to use my struggle to inspire others. So, I started an online business as a motivational coach. I even pursued my passion for rapping on the side! Somewhere, mom also realized that it was time to change.





She became less resistant to medication and we finally started making progress.It's been 2 years since she's been consistent with medication, and things are getting better by the day.







Humans of Bombay, Fb



