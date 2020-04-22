KSRM staffers donate Tk 30 lakh

Officials and employees of the KSRM industrial group donated money from their salaries to the DC office of Chattogram on Tuesday. -AA



Officials and employees of the country's leading industrial group KSRM donated a portion of their salary to the relief fund of the Deputy Commissioner to assist the people suffering due to corona outbreaks.







A check amounting to thirtylakh taka has been handed over to the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Elias Hossain at 12:30 pm on Sunday (April 19). Syed Nazrul Alam, General Manager of Human Resources and Administration, handed over the check on behalf of KSRM officers and employees.





Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Elias Hossain said, "We have always been close to KSRM in this crucial period of the country.







Those who are wealthy in the country or society should come forward as well. Such greatness of the employees of KSRM will be remembered to us. The money we received will be distributed to various districts and metropolitan areas as relief assistance."





KSRM General Manager Syed Nazrul Alam said, "We have come from a humanitarian point of view understanding the plight of the common people. We have tried to expand as well as strengthen the Deputy Commissioner's hand by raising a portion of our salary allowance.







This step is only a small effort." Nezarte Deputy Collector (NDC) of Chattogram Md. Masud Rana, Executive Magistrate Masudur Rahman, Media Advisor of KSRM Mizanul Islam, Latifa Runa were present on the occasion.





---AA Correspondent, Chattogram

Leave Your Comments