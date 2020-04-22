NGO distributes relief among families in Gopalganj

Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Sadiqur Rahman Khan handing over relief aid of Beauro Bangladesh to a uprooted family of Satpar Union on Tuesday. -AA



In the efforts of Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer to face the Corona situation, Beauro Bangladesh, a Non Government development organization has distributed relief aid among the uprooted people of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.





On Tuesday morning, Beauro Bangladesh, Gopalganj Branch handed over 350 relief packets of 10 types including rice, pulses, potatoes, oil, salt, blissing powder, liquid Savlon, 2 types of soap and mask to Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi (UNO) Officer Md. Sadikur Rahman Khan.





Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Parisad Chairman Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Bachchu, Sadar Upazila Parisad Vice Chairman Nitish Roy, Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Md Alauddin, Sadar Upazila Awami League general secretary Rafiqul Islam Mitu, Bureau Bangladesh, Gopalganj Area Manager Insan Ali were present in this time.





Later, the Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Sadikur Rahman Khan distributed the relief goods to 350 uprooted families of Paikkandi, Latifpur, Satpar, Haridaspur, Borashi Union and Gopalganj municipalities of the upazila. Concerned UP chairmen were present during the distribution of these food items.







---Mijanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

