COVID-19 hospital at ICCB development moves fast

The country's largest hospital for coronavirus disease patients at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital is set to start operations within 'very short time' as the development tasks moving fast.





Governments staff, officials of Bashundhara Group and other personnel are working together to retain less to complete the mega task within the minimum time when the nation is in the surge of coronavirus pandemic.





There will 2013 beds in the isolation centers and 71 incentive care unites in the makeshift hospital and the number may increase to 5,000 depending on the number of corona patients, officials mentioned.





A high official of the Health Engineering Department of the government visited the hospital and inquired about the progress of the construction work on Tuesday. ICCB chief executive MM Jasim Uddin was also present on the occasion.





HED Additional Chief Engineer Abdul Hamid said the government staffs have been working along with officials beyond the holidays to ensure service to people on time.





"We are working to begin operations of the hospital in minimum time. The ground carpeting is now processing. After complete the task, the chambers of medical staff and other work stations will be installed. We are very hopeful to complete the work by two-three days," he said.





In the wake of the corona pandemic, the country's largest business conglomerate Bashundhara Group has come forward to construct a hospital at ICCB for the time being.





After the corona crisis is over, the convention center will return to its previous status for housing trade fairs and other national and international programs.





ICCB Chief Executive MM Jasim Uddin said there are works for the installation of equipment for the hospital almost been done.





"The work is almost complete. Portable workstations for doctors and nurses will be ready after installation of PVC carpeting on the ground. We are hopeful about getting the hospital functional within four days," he said.





Jasim further mentioned that a high capacity generator at the substation will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to run electronic machines and air condition system.





Earlier, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan had sent a written proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to set up a makeshift hospital at the ICCB for corona patients.





Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir later formally tendered the proposal to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus at the PMO and premier accepted the proposal instantly. Anvir also donated Tk 100 million to Prime Minister's Relief Fund.





The Group has dedicated its trade center with 150 thousand square feet and four convention centers with 90 thousand square feet for the noble cause of treating patients infected with the deadly virus which has seriously affected Bangladesh like other parts of the globe.





It is learnt that the ICCB will have 71 intensive care units. The government will provide medicine, doctors, nurses and supporting staff to facilitate the treatment.





Medical cleansing plant is being imported from Turkey while the hospital will get an oxygen plant from the US. Medical ventilators will be supplied from the central medicine reserve of the government.





Bashundhara Group will also provide utilities -- gas, water, and power supply for the hospital. The initiative of Bashundhara Group to convert its trade center and convention centers into a hospital has already been acclaimed at home and abroad.





Diplomats of different foreign missions and UN agencies in Dhaka have highly appreciated the Bashundhara Group's initiative. They said the country's largest hospital will contribute greatly to the treatment of coronavirus patients. United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based newspaper Khaleej Times has lauded Bashundhara Group's noble initiative.

