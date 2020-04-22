Who's responsible for the suffering caused by another?

Several thousand people attended the namaz-e-janaza of Maulana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari at Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district on Saturday, ignoring the risk of coronavirus transmission.





Suffering is a significant aspect of human existence. And now-a-days, following the outbreak of Covid-19 across the globe, this aspect of human life has become even more evident with a more and more people getting infected with the virus every day.







Unfortunately, crowd involvements at Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila to join the namaz-e-janaza of a religious leader, disobeying administrative orders to maintain social distancing, could be defined as the most important occurrence that would further spread the Covid-19 among people.







The phenomenon can be described as maltreated. However, when suffering comes to us, we naturally - instinctively - want to know what or who has caused it. The answer to that question often affects how we respond to the syndrome. We focus immediately on the obvious causes.







For an illness, we think about what has gone wrong with our body and we visit and revisit what happened, how it happened and whose fault it was. After that, we may react with unpleasantness and we are just left with an outstanding sense that we have been illegally treated.







Generally, we are totally responsible for our life. But, we are not responsible for everything which is someone else's fault. Nevertheless, without taking responsibility, we're all more likely to blaming the others for things our fault and making excuses for disappointment which is undesirable.







Making excuses instead of taking responsibility for our fault will paves the way of more steps to backward to tackle the pandemic disease Covid-19. Furthermore, it is true that when events those are not under our control, we can at least determine how we will react to the event. We can make an event an adversity or we can use it as an opportunity to learn and to develop.







The most significant feature of taking responsibility for our life is to admit that our life is our accountability and we are in charge of our life each event is the result of choices we made and are making.





If Want a promote Covid-19, then we can act like Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila, or if we want to curb the Covid-19, then we can stay home. So, it's our choice and we have to taste the consequence. But, we should remember that the consequence of Covid-19 is far more bitter.







Now, it is the pertinent question that whether we are taking responsibility or placing blame? Answer is we should reduce blame, abolish excuses. We have to learn to take responsibility because we are responsible for our fault.







Merely, we can't make responsible the law enforcement agencies to make people keep a safe distance from one another and to stop people from coming out of home unnecessarily, rather than we the mass people who participated in Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila, mostly responsible. In fine, we should promote our sense of responsibly and grow consciousness to reduce the suffering caused by Covid-19.





The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Law, Northern University Bangladesh, and advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh.



