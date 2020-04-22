'WW84' fight sequences inspired by Cirque du Soleil





'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins has revealed that she wanted an improved and feminine fighting style for the titular superhero for which she drew inspiration from Cirque du Soleil performers.The DC superhero film, starring Gal Gadot as 'Wonder Woman'/ Diana Prince, reunites the actor with Jenkins for the sequel to the 2017 film.





The director said the team was "mindful" that as the film's villain, Cheetah/ Barbara Minerva (played by Kristen Wiig) is a woman, they shouldn't end up fighting like men."Men fight like men.







We were mindful of that. I don't want to be trying to look like a man. We need to fight like women," Jenkins told the Empire magazine.Diana and her fellow Amazons fought to protect rather than for glory or to kill, so she wanted to avoid the typical punching and head-butting that men do, she added.



Leave Your Comments