Anushka looks at the positive side





Actress Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is trying to make the most of her free time with husband ViratKohli during the lockdown. Both of them are usually occupied with their work and they hardly get time to spend with each other.







From playing board games to turning hair stylist for Virat, both of them have been updating their fans on social media. Anushka shared an important message about betterment of nature on her Instagram account. Due to the lockdown, offices have advised their staff to work from home.







Because of that there are no cars seen on the road which has decreased traffic and pollution in the country.





Sharing a strong though about this, Anushka wrote, "I read that some companies are contemplating work-from-home as a new norm. Can you imagine how much it will lessen traffic and burden on infrastructure to contain the demands of traffic apart from cutting costs for the companies as well.



