Tahsan Khan first-time in English songs







Popular showbiz star Tahsan Khan appeared in English songs for the first time He has recently given voice to six English songs.





Not only this, Tahsan himself composed the melody of the songs on the piano too. Those who are a little surprised at the information can visit Tahsan'sInstagram. There you will meet this scene.





Tahsan said, in the current situation, people's attention to the music is too less. However, by playing the piano on Instagram "I have published some of my favorite English songs." Many praised them.





Tahsan did not restrict himself to the world of music or drama. He also acted in films. He made her debut last year by acting in the movie 'Jodi Ekdin'. Kolkata actress Sravanti was paired with him in the film directed by Mostafa Kamal Raj.



