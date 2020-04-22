First comes human life, then everything else: Oishee



JannatulFerdousOishee won the title of Miss World Bangladesh in 2018. She has already worked in multiple films. Although, her starrer 'Mission Xtreme' is scheduled to release before Eid-ul-Fitr, the situation created by coronavirus has deemed it almost impossible. However, Oishee is not sad about this matter.





She said that considering the present scenario I won't feel bad if the film is not released as in the present case the film would not be bad if it was not released because people are now facing worse conditions. Human life is of utmost precedence, everything else comes afterwards.







Maybe the film will get released one day. I believe that whatever happens, it happens for good. I have no regrets about my debut film being stuck.







Oishee is not just thinking about her debut. The coronavirus situation has caused the halting of her running film. Regarding this she said, "I had to return without finishing the shooting of 'Adom' film. Other than this, the dubbing of 'Mission Xtreme' second lot and 'RaatJagaFul' is also left. If this crisis had not arisen the dubbing of both films would have been completed."

