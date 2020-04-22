Editors Guild denounces lawsuit against 2 editors





Editors Guild, a forum of the editors of electronic and print media, has criticized filing of a lawsuit against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and acting Editor of Jagonews24.com Mohiuddin Sorkar over running reports on theft of relief materials including rice.







''The lawsuit filed by Momimul Islam Bhashani, president of Shechhashebok League Baliyadungi Upazila unit of Thakurgaon district under Digital Security Act, is not acceptable to the journalist community,'' said the Editors Guild in a press release signed by Mozammel Babu, president of the forum.





''The Editors Guild consider the lawsuit a move to harass the two editors which is tantamount to interference on freedom of speech and press freedom,'' added the release.





It also said, ''The journalist community is working relentlessly to project different initiatives taken by the Prime Minister and the government to address the situation stoked by COVID-19. They also project irregularities and the real scenario of the situation before the nation by putting their lives at risk.''





Editors Guild considers such a lawsuit was filed as part of conspiracies to distance journalists from the government and the state.







''We would like to call upon the police not to harass the two editors and hope that the lawsuit will be withdrawn by the relevant person,'' said the statement.







