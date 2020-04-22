'No mercy for relief plunderers'

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that harsh actions would be taken against those involved in plundering the relief goods meant for the poor and destitute people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





He came up with the note of warning while speaking at an online press briefing from his official residence in the city on Tuesday.







Quander, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Those involved in irregularities in distribution of relief goods, should be careful.





The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government will not show any mercy to the relief plunderers."







Calling upon the country's people to follow the instructions of the prime minister in tacking coronavirus, he said the nation is now united in addressing the crisis under the courageous leadership of Sheikh Hasina.





"No disparity will be tolerated in relief distribution. Without considering their political affiliation and thoughts, all should be brought under the relief distribution program," Quader said.





He urged AL men to form committees immediately to join the relief distribution activities in coordination with the local administration.







Leave Your Comments