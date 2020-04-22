'Poor people suffering for lack of relief'



BNP has alleged that the poor people are going through immense sufferings for lack of relief materials and food at their homes. Party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while inaugurating a door-to-door-relief program in the city's Ibrahimpur area arranged by Kafrul thana unit of BNP on Tuesday.





Rizvi said, "We're observing that the low-income people and day-laborers are not getting food. There's no food at their homes. The marginalized people are crying out due to hunger.







Bangladesh has fallen into a terrible situation due to the government's failure."







The BNP leader also alleged that while the ruling party leaders are embezzling relief materials BNP leaders and workers are giving relief spending money from their pockets. "But we're constantly being tortured, and our leaders and activists are being arrested."





Rizvi said their party leaders and activists will remain besides people under any circumstances. "The coronavirus situation has turned epidemic in Bangladesh as the government has not taken any necessary steps beforehand to contain it."





He said only three coronavirus cases were reported on March 8, but the number is growing alarmingly now as the government did not give importance on necessary containment measures.





