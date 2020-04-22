COVID-19: OIC Foreign Ministers level meeting today



Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers as part of its effort to address the issues of COVID-19 pandemic via video conferencing today (Wedn-esday).





Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen will participate in the meeting, said the ministry of foreign affairs on Tuesday.







The meeting comes as a part of a series of measures taken and campaign launched by the OIC since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is expected to review the effects of the Corona pandemic on Member States' public health, security and their financial stability.





The current OIC Executive Committee comprises of six member states- Bangladesh, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, The Gambia, United Arab Emirates, and Niger.





The meeting will be chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference with the presence of Foreign Ministers of these six countries and OIC Secretary General.





