Prayer for a courageous leader







The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has generated a panicky situation all over the world. It has halted people's normal lifestyle in all countries. Even mosques, churches, temples and pagodas have been closed down in most of the countries.







The Saudi Arabian government has meanwhile shut down all mosques in Mecca and Medina. Authorities in Saudi Arabia have asked all Muslims to say their prayers at home.







Even the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage has dipped into uncertainty. Health experts and medical professionals everywhere are asking everyone to abide by physical and social distancing to restrain the spread of Covid 19.







Religious institutions have been shut down in Vatican, Jerusalem, Gaya and Kashi too. Schools, colleges and universities also have been closed down for an indefinite period across the world.





But quite unfortunately we have witnessed some awkwardly different instances in Bangladesh. A prayer was offered at Raypur upazila under Laxmipur district on 18 March in presence of thousands of devotees which was a severe violation of social distancing. The prayer was conducted by Mawlana Syed Mohammad Anwar Hossain Taher Jabiri Al Madani.





Another such thing happened at Sarail upazila under Brahmanbaria district. Over one lakh people gathered at the janaza and funeral of Mawlana Jubayer Ansari a few days ago. Health Minister Jahid Malek commented that it was very harmful and risky. It can get a lot of people infected with coronavirus.







Jahid Malek also blamed the local administration for their failure to resist such a huge gathering. People who participated in this janaza went to diffetent places and thus they can cause the contagion of this disease.







I do not intend to make any remarks on the janaza of the religious cleric but it is undoubtedly an example of administrative inability. The same thing is most likely to happen if Allama Ahmad Shafi or Pir Saheb Charmonai Rezaul Karim dies.





It sounds quite sad that there is very little evaluation of Ustad Alauddin Khan, Dhirendra Nath Dutta, Hrittik Ghatak, Principal Syedur Rahman, Al Mahmud, Surja Sen, Preetilata Waddedar, Abdul Karim Sahittya Bisharad, Syed Waliullah, Ahmad Sofa, Abdul Matin Chowdhury, Jharna Dhara Chowdhury, Mawlana Mohammad Ullah (Hafezzi Hujur), Sher-E-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque, Abu Jafar Obayed Ullah, Sufia Kamal, Kamini Roy, Sarder Fazlul Karim, Araz Ali Matubbar, Jibanananda Dash and other eminent poets, philosophers, leaders and scholars.







Rather a quarter of denigrators are always speaking against the above individuals.





It seems to be the fact that conscience ceases to act when vested interest and electoral politics come up formidably.







This is the whole truth. The examples stated above with reference to Laxmipur and Brahmanbaria are actually a reflection of the religious bigotry and radical sentiments which starkly contradict with modern views and sophisticated literary thoughts.





Religious extremists have been all along stealthily active in Bangladesh. It may be recalled that Bikrampur had to be renamed Munshiganj under pressure from religious fundamentalists. Bikrampur is a decorated place where towering figures like Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose were born.





Author Syed Waliullah depicted the dominance of religious fanaticism in his masterpiece Lal Shalu (The Red Tapestry).







Lal Shalu portrays how diabolic pranksters capitalize on the simplicity of plain villagers by means of religious gimmicks. Syed Waliullah wrote in the book, "There are more caps than crops with excessive growth of religious weeds."





Poet Al Mahmud once wrote, "Misery is going on outside. Hungry people are rushing towards towns and cities. Even newspapers are saying it is beyond imagination.





I have grabbed the iron net of my prison cell looking at the corpses of emaciated children on streets. Oh freedom, did we sacrifice everything to bring about a realm of hunger?"





Coronavirus is driving global humanity towards a catastrophic flyspeck.







Religious fundamentalism has got hold of democracy like an octopus. It reminds us of a few lines from a poem by Abu Jafar Obayedullah.





"How can I bring inundation in a dead river?





How can I bring food grains in a peasant's farm?





How can I put the wealth of love in a youth's heart?





Or how can I create a colorful forest?





Courage is needed for these things which I don't have.





Those who are brave have gone to the war whereas those who are timid are deprived of the right of colors.





My words have become withered and devastated like grains pounded by the summer hailstorm.





I have prayed from sunrise till sundown.





Thunderbolt has struck my chest but I continued to pray.





I have incessantly prayed like floods.





I have prayed for a courageous man like unwavering trees."









Devotees pray for relief from the COVID-19 in Raipur upazila of Lakshmipur on March 18. -Agency









Another absurd thing was done by Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) earlier this month declaring all on a sudden that the readymade garments (RMG) factories would reopen on 5th April.







After what some of the leading figures of BGMEA did to these thousands of workers --- informing them that work in the factories would resume, compelling them to walk long miles from their villages and towns all the way to the capital, then telling them that the factories would remain shut --- it is only morally right to ask why these filthy rich and impassive men and women presiding over the nation's RMG sector have not been legally taken to task yet.





The RMG industrialists who made the thoughtless announcement about reopening their factories have caused harm to their employees and to the country in a number of ways.







First, the concerned BGMEA leaders have flouted the government's instructions on keeping everything closed within the ambit of a holiday as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.





An offence has been committed by compelling these poverty-stricken workers to move in droves towards Dhaka, they have played truant with the social distancing that has been decreed by the authorities, thereby increasing the risk of the malady being spread across the country through community transmission.





A ruthless job has been done by forcing these hapless workers to make their way to their workplaces despite knowing full well that all transports, indeed all vehicular movement, was in a state of suspension all over the country, they were subjecting these people to unabashed and unadulterated cruelty in a heartless manner.





A brazen misdeed was done by informing these tired workers, once they had made the long, exhausting trek back to their workplaces, that the factories were not reopening after all, they committed deception, which act in itself is nothing less than criminality of the highest order.





It should be noted that the RMG sector contributes a huge portion of Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP).





Therefore, the owners of the RMG factories should not at all play ducks and drakes with the lives of RMG workers.





We all should respectfully cooperate with the law and order forces in the right way to protect ourselves from the contagion of coronavirus.







At the same time we should pay due honour to the doctors, health workers and media professionals who are discharging their duty in this grim situation putting their own lives in perils.





Questions have come up whether coronavirus is a Chinese bioligical weapon which was deliberately or accidentally released from Chinese laboratories.







A number of major international newspapers have meanwhile published reports on this point raising fingers towards China. Some global leaders have in the meantime asserted that it should be investigated.





The horrendous spread of coronavirus could have been prevented if travel ban was imposed on China at the very beginning.





Whatever it is--a manmade disaster or an inadvertently triggered cataclysm--we want this menace to be eliminated.





We should deal with this crisis with absolute national unity and with the consolidated zeal with which we fought the Liberation War of 1971.





Now it is time for all of us to obey the government's orders to sustain the country through the gruesome circumstances which have enclosed us following the advent of Covid 19.



The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.



