Death toll rises to 110, newly infected 434

Corona-affected people demonstrate for relief in city's Mirpur-10 area on Tuesday. -AA



The deadly coronavirus has taken the lives of nine more people in Bangladesh surging the total to 110. It has infected 434 persons hiking the number to 3,382.





Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed it at a health bulletin broadcast from capital's Mohakhali.







"We have had tests on 2,974 samples collected from across the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 434 are coronavirus positive," she said. Among the dead, five were male and four were female, she added.







Three of the nine were aged above 60 years, three between 51 and 60 years and the rest three were between 41 and 50 years.





Altogether, 87 patients have recovered and 89 more have been put on isolation during the period. "Dhaka district tops the list of the infected persons," said Professor Nasima Sultana. Bangladesh has recorded first case of COVID-19 infection on March 8 while the first death on March 18.







The killer virus has so far taken the lives of at least 171,000 people across the globe. It has infected more than 2,503,000 people in 210 countries and territories.







The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11.







