"Badminton athletes dream to grasp Olympic berth"

Anayet Ulla Khan



In a country where cricket is king, the dearth of local participants means the Olympics have traditionally struggled to attract much interest. Coverage on the television and in newspapers is extremely limited.





Bangladesh's Olympic record is far from spectacular since it first sent athletes to the 1988 Seoul Games following invites from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).





The country of 160 million is frequently described as the largest to never win an Olympic medal.





Golfer Siddikur Rahman has become the first ever Bangladeshi to directly qualify for the Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 but faced an early exit in his maiden Olympics entry.







Famed archer Ruman Shana became the first archer from Bangladesh to directly entry for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games that were postponed last month due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. Tokyo Olympic however rescheduled for next summer. The games will open July 23, 2021, and close Aug. 8, 2021.





However the country has produced many stars in cricket and football but have just a handful in other sports - Badminton being one of those.







This game is most popular in almost all Asian countries. In fact, Badminton is a well-liked and familiar sport in Bangladesh but, predominantly, is usually played as a fun game in winter. But when you count the national and international achievements for Bangladesh in this sport, you may got nothing.







Compared with the other vigorous games, the badminton competition in Bangladesh does not receive much attention despite receiving much popularity and huge audiences.







Unfortunately money has come to overshadow the national interests and that is why development of badminton in Bangladesh does not grow up well. In fact Bangladesh badminton athletes failed to earn any notable success in any high-status tournaments like Commonwealth Games, Asian Games even SAFF Games.







Anayet Ulla Khan, national badminton champion and currently national trainer, has achieved pretty much everything he could've possibly hoped for in his stellar career as a national star shuttler.







But not everything. The former star shuttler who retired in 2018, also finished his career without playing in the Olympics. But he said under his Coaching junior and senior shuttlers feels extra motivation to grasp Olympic berth. He also dreams someday Bangladesh shuttlers will finish the unfinished business, playing in the Olympics.







"Compared with the last 10 years, Bangladesh badminton overcame the darkened age and the successes are coming rapidly. Basically President of Bangladesh Badminton Federation and Secretary of Ministry of Information Md Abdul Malek showed us the light of path. He brought a lot of sponsors for Badminton.





In fact he is a sports lover which is an advantage. He and his company are keen to develop the Badminton sector. We are targeting 2024 Olympic qualification and we are desperate to get an Olympic entry" Anayet Ulla Khan told The Asian Age on Tuesday.





According to Anayet Ulla Khan who is also the Head coach of Bangladesh police Badminton team, most of the athletes are not professionals and money is always a concern for an athlete and his family. Despite a lot of problems, Bangladesh Badminton team's recent international performance was quite impressive.







"I started coaching in 2018 and Hosts Bangladesh clinched three gold, four silver and 10 bronze medals in the Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Internat-ional Junior Badminton'2018. This is Bangladesh's best ever success in Badminton history which came under the coaching of Nikhil Chandra Dhar and me." Anayet Ulla Khan said.







"Currently I am coaching Bangladesh Police team and keeping train them. Due to covid 19 crisis we are now staying at home and stay fit with fitness training.







We are expecting to take part in the upcoming prestigious Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh International Junior Badminton, Yonex-Sunrise International senior challenge and Bangabandhu Gold Cup tournament if the crisis end soon. We are optimistic about our young shuttlers" He added.







Over the years China has developed the good habits that keep them winning in badminton. China is by far the best country in the world at badminton. There are some other countries that have elite badminton programs such as Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia. However, China's program is the most dominant badminton program in the world.







China's badminton programs are supported by China's government. This helps them continually dominate badminton. The Chinese government takes care of the athletes housing, meals and training. Therefore, China's athletes do not have to worry about anything except for playing badminton and preparing for competitions.





Meanwhile Bangladesh is short of sports facilities and the athletes often lack sponsorship or systematic training. With injecting huge money in their domestic badminton league, Indian Badminton already emerged from the shadows of cricket. Bangladesh are lagging behind the formula.







Bangladesh badminton earned only two bronze medals in SAFF Games in recent past editions which is their best international achievements in last 10 years. But Badminton can be a competitive sport item in Bangladesh by promoting money, training with other facilities.





Leave Your Comments