Covid-19: Cases pass 25 lakh; death toll now 177,619





The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 177,619 as of Wednesday morning.





So far, 2,556,745 cases have been confirmed around the world after the disease was first reported in China in December last, according to Worldometer.





Of them, 1,668,730 are currently being treated and 57,245 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 690,393 people have recovered.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 110 deaths and 3,382 cases.





The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

