Youth dies of respiratory complications in Bhola





A young man died of respiratory problems at Sadar Hospital in Bhola on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Rob, 20, a farmer of Ali Nagar in Sadar upazila.





Dr Sirajuddin, superintendent of the Sadar Hospital, said the youth with respiratory complications came to the hospital on Tuesday morning where he died at night.

His sample was collected and sent to Barishal for test, he said.





Besides, six houses in Bapta Buriri Mosque and Paschim Ilisha areas in Sadar upazila were put under lockdown as a couple tested positive for coronavirus.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mizanur Rahman announced the lockdown around 10pm on Tuesday.





Leave Your Comments