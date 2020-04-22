Karwan Bazar off-limits to retailers









Police have shut down Karwan Bazar Wholesale Market, one of the largest kitchen markets in the capital, for retailers in a bid to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.





Inspector (Operations) of Tejgaon Police Station Abul Hasnat Khandker said no retailer can sit at the wholesale market from Wednesday. “Only wholesalers can carry out their activities inside the market,” he said, adding that the step was taken to ensure social distancing.





Capital’s wholesale markets, especially Karwan Bazar and Jatrabari ones, draw huge crowds every day even amid the shutdown, posing a great risk of coronavirus transmission to visitors.













Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Tuesday reported nine more deaths and 434 new cases, taking the tallies to 110 and 3,382 respectively.

