Covid-19: Four Jashore hospitals ready to provide treatment









Four hospitals, including three private ones, have been kept ready in Jashore district to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.





A total of 45 physicians will provide treatment at the hospitals.





The information was revealed at a meeting of the district committee formed to prevent the coronavirus transmission held at Jashore Circuit House on Tuesday night with Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shafiul Arif in the chair.





The meeting was informed that two residential hotels were selected for providing accommodation facilities to those involved in providing health services to the Covid-19 patients.





Besides, the dormitory of Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park will be prepared to this end.





Doctors and health workers will be provided with transport facilities as well as incentives.





An ambulance will also be there standby for carrying patients.





Dr Dilip Kumar Roy, superintendent of Jessore Medical College Hospital, said all preparations have been taken to tackle coronavirus situation in the district.





Civil Surgeon Sheikh Abu Shaheen said samples of 280 people were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Institute of Public Health (IPH), Khulna Medical College and Jessore University of Science and Technology (JUST) as of Tuesday.





Of those, the results of 235 samples were found where only one tested positive for coronavirus while the rest were found negative, he said.





So far, only a health worker in Manirmpur upazila has been infected with coronavirus in the district, the civil surgeon said.

