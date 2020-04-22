164 more Bangladeshis set to return from India this afternoon









The third batch of Bangladeshi nationals, who got stuck in India due to the nationwide lockdown there, are set to return home from Chennai this afternoon (Wednesday afternoon).

A flight of US-Bangla Airlines, carrying them, is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:30pm, according to a press release of the airline.





Besides, two more flights will be operated on April 24 and April 25 to bring back more Bangladeshi nationals from Chennai.

Earlier, two flights of US-Bangla Airlines brought back Bangladeshis from India in two phases on April 20 and April 21.

Several hundred Bangladeshi nationals were stranded in different parts of India after they went there for medical purposes.





The government in coordination with Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi facilitated the return of the Bangladeshis.





All the returnees with COVID-19 negative certificates were asked to live under home-quarantine while those who have no such certificates were asked to take institutional quarantine.

