Two more infected with coronavirus in Jashore









Two more people were found infected with coronavirus in Chowgachha upazila of Jashore on Tuesday.

Health officer of Chowgachha Health Complex Dr Lutfurnahar said a boy, aged about 13, and a woman, 37, were found positive for coronavirus in the upazila.





Both of them are residents of the upazila headquarters.





The boy was suffering from fever and diarrhoea while the woman from fever and sore throat, the civil surgeon said.





Zahidul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer, said the houses of the two victims and their neighbours will be put under lockdown.

