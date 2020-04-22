Bank official diagnosed with Covid-19 in Kushtia









Two people, including a bank official, were infected with Covid-19 in Kushtia on Tuesday, said Civil Surgeon Dr HM Anwarul Islam.





The infected patients are Mahbub Ahmed Chappal, 30, a resident of the district town and official of Sonali Bank’s Madaripur main branch, and Akkas Ali, 69, of Gattia village in Kumarkhali upazila. Chappal came to his village home on March 25.









Both of them complained of fever, cold and respiratory problems and their samples were sent to lab on April 20 for test.

Medical teams were sent to their respective houses to take them to Kushtia General Hospital, said civil surgeon.

