First coronavirus patient detected in Magura









A man tested positive for coronavirus in Magura on Tuesday as the first case of Covid-19 in the district.





The man, a resident of Atharokhada union in Sadar upazila, was asked to remain in home-quarantine, said Civil Surgeon Dr Pradip Kumar Saha.





He also said the man who returned from Gazipur on April 17 will be shifted to hospital if necessary.

A total of 65 samples were tested at the lab of Jessore University of Science and Technology in the last 24 hours, said Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Mohammad Abu Shaheen. Of them, 13 tested positive.

Leave Your Comments