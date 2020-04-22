Xi Jinping for generating employment to alleviate poverty









Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed the importance of employment in follow-up measures to help people shake off poverty.





Xi made the remarks while visiting a community in Laoxian Town, Pingli County of the city of Ankang in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.





The community is now home to 1,346 households that have been relocated from hilly, geological disaster-prone or poverty-stricken areas across the town.





At the home of resident Wang Xianping, Xi sat and had a chat with Wang's family about their daily life.





Relocated people can only live in peace and contentment when they have a stable life, which depends on employment, Xi said.





He stressed down-to-earth efforts facilitating employment, warning against any practice of formalities for formalities' sake.

