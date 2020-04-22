Coronavirus: Holidays in Bangladesh extended again; this time till May 5









The government has decided to extended the general holidays until May 5 next in a bid to tackle the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.





State Minister of Public Administration Ministry Farhad Hossain told UNB on Wednesday that the holidays will be extended and a notification in this regard will be issued on Thursday.

“The notification will also include some directives,” he added.





On March 23, the government declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.





Later, the holidays were extended four times until April 25 -– first from April 5 to April 9, then from April 10 to April 14, later from April 15 to April 16 and finally from April 17 to April 25.









Earlier, the government closed all the academic institutions apart from shutting down rail, road, river and air communications to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.





Ten more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Wednesday, taking the death toll in the country to 120.





Besides, 390 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 3,772.

