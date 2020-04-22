Published:  05:14 PM, 22 April 2020

Germany to start first clinical tests on coronavirus vaccine

Germany has authorised its first clinical test of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the country’s regulatory body
said Wednesday, green-lighting trials on human volunteers for an RNA vaccine developed by German firm Biontech and US giant Pfizer.

“The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut… has authorised the first clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Germany,” the regulatory body said in a statement.

It added that approval was the “result of a careful assessment of the potential risk/benefit profile of the vaccine candidate”.



