Family cards for 3.25 lakh families

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana giving details of the Family Identity Card at the press conference on Monday. -AA



To implement technology-based, transparent and neutral system for equitable distribution of government assistance, total of 3,25,000 families of all classes will get family card family card in Gopalganj district.





Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahida Sultana gave the detailed description about the family card at a press conference on Monday.





The records of the families getting government assistance and ration will be noted there. The cards will be categorized as A, B, C, D and E based on economic conditions of families. The socio-economic scenario will be revealed through this card system.





DC Shahida Sultana said, "The family cards can be used for multiple purposes. All government assistance will also be provided through this card. In the future, this card will be an integrated way to provide all government facilities."





Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Kazi Shahidul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Abdullah Al Baki, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Sadikur Rahman Khan, NDC Md. Mahbubul Alam, Executive Magistrate Mamun Khan were present at the press conference.





---Mijanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

