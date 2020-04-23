Withdrawal of Sarail OC;Protest pours in on Facebook



After the withdrawal of the officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station over the gathering at the funeral prayers of Islamic cleric Mowlana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari amid a lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, people of all classes in Sarail have vented their grievance against the decision.







A good number of people demanded the scrapping of the withdrawal order in the social media as they think OC Shahadat Hossain Tito was not responsible for the unwarranted gathering.







Local people have said that OC Tito has changed the overall situation in Sarail through his honest and dedicated work.







He has tried his best to free the upazila from village clashes which had earlier earned notoriety for the area. He has stopped unsocial activities with an iron hand.







If thousands of people from different districts enter a place, what an OC can do? That was the question.







Violating government orders to maintain social distancing, thousands of people from different areas flocked to Brahmanabria's Sarail on April 18 to attend the namaz-e-janaza of Mowlana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari.







The mass gathering took place despite the entire district being under lockdown since April 11.







Subsequently, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail circle) Masud Rana and officer-in-charge Sahadat Hossain Titu were withdrawn for their failure to prevent the mass gathering.





