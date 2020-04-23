Eppilion Foundation donates medical equipment

Eppilion Foundation donated medical equipment for the frontliners who are fighting against the deadly coronavirus in Brahmanbaria on Wednesday. -AA



Epillion Foundation in Brahmanbaria has donated two thousand medical equipment for the frontliners who are fighting against the deadly coronavirus.







Municipal Awami League Organizing Secretary and former member of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Brahmanbaria Unit Md Masukul Kabir handed over the equipment to Civil Surgeon Dr Ekram Ullah at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Wednesday.







The medical equipment includes PPE, eye-protection goggles, N95 masks, sanitizers, thermometers, savlon and shoes. Brahmanbaria DC Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan, District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker and Additional Police Super Mohamamd Alamgir Hossain were present on the occasion.





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

