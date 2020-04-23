Samina urges Government to stand by singers



Prominent singer Samina Chowdhury said singers play an important role to motivate the people but crises spare no one.She urged the government to stand beside the singers who have been suffering from financial difficulties as all live shows have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.





'Singers are in need of financial assistance today because all live shows have been cancelled. The government along with the private organizations should stand beside the singers.







We don't get paid if we can't perform,' said SaminaChowdhury. 'We have to pay the house rent, utility bills and other expenses like all.







We don't even know how long the crisis will continue. Many singers are not seeking help due to self-respect. The cultural affairs ministry should create a fund for helping the singers,' added Samina.





She also uttered that without having financial assistance in this critical time, singers will find it difficult to pull through.

The singers are creating songs to make people aware of the dreadful coronavirus. KuddusBayati, Momtaz Begum and others have been releasing songs to motivate the people.





'Folk singers like Momtaz Begum and KuddusBayati have released songs.







They have a huge following in the rural areas. I urge more folk singers to release songs for the welfare of the country and society,' mentioned Samina.





'I am working on a song with a slogan "Kew jabonabahireekhonar, Corona theketobeipabouddhar". I started working on the song alone, but now a total of 38 singers have joined me. We will finish the song very soon and release it,' she added.





When asked whether she has any messages for her fans, she mentioned, 'I urge all of my fans to stay at home and maintain social distancing.







They should consider their homes as mosques, temples, churches and pagodas. We should pray to the almighty, stay at home and avoid mass gathering in this dreadful period. I also urge the wealthy people to stand beside the needy.'





