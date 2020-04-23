Guitar lessons with Kazi Faisal Ahmed



The nationwide shutdown could be an opportunity for people, who have always wanted to learn to play the guitar, but never had the time or urge to do it.





Kazi Faisal Ahmed, lead guitarist of the progressive-rock band "Artcell," has started giving guitar lessons on his YouTube channel. With almost 20 years of experience in guitar playing, Faisal is not only a great player but also a teacher. His beginner's lesson can make anyone understand the fundamentals of the six-string instrument.







Faisal has released five episodes so far in the tutorial series "Guitar Talks by Kazi Faisal Ahmed" on YouTube. The name of the channel is 'Kazi Faisal Ahmed.'





In the first episode, Faisal talks about basic idea about the instrument and its different parts. The following episodes delve into further beginner's lessons step by step-including basic finger practice, chord building etc. The tutorial series premiered on YouTube on January 7.







The fifth and latest episode premiered on April 19.Faisal bought his first guitar after his S.S.C examination. Besides playing for "Artcell," he is also seen performing with other acts such as "Pentagon" and "Fuad and Friends."

Leave Your Comments