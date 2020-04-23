Deepika trolled over WHO collab



While fans are hailing their favorite celebrities for practicing social distancing, Deepika Padukone was mercilessly trolled for collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss the importance of mental health.





"Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond… Join DrTedrosAdhanomGhebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future," Deepika shared in a post on social media.





Soon after, the 'Chhapaak' actress was subjected to multiple trolls, with one fan stating that she won't watch her movies anymore and that her respect for the actress has gone down. "Is she stupid ? Or is she that stupid? (sic)," tweeted a user.





"My respect for Deepika has gone down million times. I will no more watch her movies. Sorry but this is my view. (sic)," wrote another. The actual trigger for trolling was the WHO director himself, who was criticized for keeping the dangers of novel coronavirus a secret.





"WHO has been doing a lot of promoted campaigns after COVID outbreak exposed t heir credibility and USA stopped the funding. This is also one of the promotional campaigns. Deepika has no concern about mental health or reality of Tedros. It's all about money," one netizen pointed out, while another user was clear that no one will be interested in asking him any questions.







"Well it's entirely ur choice @deepikapadukone but kindly give it a thought tht how can people accept the bhakshak asrakshak. Nobody would like him answering the questions on that program when he should answer questions regarding his conduct during #COVID19 (sic)," the user wrote.





