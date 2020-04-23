Sidharth in prep mode





SidharthMalhotra has two double role films coming up, one of them being the roles of Captain VikramBatra and his twin Vishal in the upcoming film 'Shershaah'.







The other one that is coming up is a remake of the Tamil hit 'Thadam' which starred Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope and SmruthiVenkat in the lead roles.







The actor has been preparing for the role by just watching films. "Sidharth is watching a lot of good films which have double roles by the lead character.





One of the films he watched was the Dilip Kumar film 'Ram AurShyam' and was stunned by it. He is watching more such films so that he can prepare for the Thadam remake without getting too stressed about it.







The film was to go on the floors with VardhanKetkar as the director for producers MuradKhetani and Bhushan Kumar in the month of May, and may not be much delayed if the pre-production work and the locations are locked, assuming that the lockdown ends soon," says a source.

