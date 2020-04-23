'The Batman' starring Robert postponed





Director Matt Reeves, who had confirmed that work on his upcoming film 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has been shut down, reports making rounds on the internet, now suggests that the release date of the film has been postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.







According to a Hollywood report, the film which was originally scheduled to release on 25th June 2021 is now postponed to 1st October 2021 due to the production delays.







While the entire world of entertainment has come to a pause, several shoots have been halted and many films have been postponed.







Apart from 'The Batman' makers of 'The Matrix 4' and 'Red Notice' were also forced to suspend their production schedules as preventive measures for the pandemic.





