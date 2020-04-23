IGCC announces online workshop on music, dance





The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) of High Commission of India here has announced commencement of online workshops on Music and Dance, reports BSS.







Bangladeshi artists (Gurus) who studied in India under the ICCR's scholarship scheme will conduct the online workshops, a press release issued by Indian High Commission here said yesterday.





The workshops will be held on Odissi Dance, Manipuri Classical Dance, RabindraSangeet, NazrulGeeti, RabindraNritya and Bharatnatyam Dance.IGCC has opened the registration for intending participants for the workshop, said the release.





