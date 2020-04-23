Move underway for marketing of milk, egg, poultry



Fisheries and Livestock Ministry has taken a move for marketing milk, egg, fish and poultry goods produced by marginal farmers and entrepreneurs of the country.





The ministry has issued a letter with a directive to all the officials of Fisheries Department and Department of Livestock Services at district and upazila levels in this regard, reports UNB.





The letter was also sent to all the deputy commissioners, said a handout on Wednesday. The decision was taken considering the financial hardship of producers and demand of consumers amid the coronavirus outbreak.





Steps should be taken in coordination with local administrations and with the help of Fisheries and Livestock Association, entrepreneurs, farmers, the letter adds.





