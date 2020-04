The river ports have been asked to hoist cautionary signal number one on Wednesday as rain or thundershowers is likely in some regions of the country.





The regions are Rajshahi, Rangpur, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Sylhet, reports UNB.





