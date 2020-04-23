House owner arrested for allegedly evicting tenant



Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a female house-owner conducting overnight a drive in city's Dhanmondi area for her alleged involvement in forcibly evicting her tenant along with two-month- old baby on Sunday.





Assistant Director (Media) of RAB's Law and Media Branch ASP Sujoy Sarkar said a team of elite anti-crime force arrested Nur Akhter Shampa, 46, the owner of a house holding no. 58/7 of city's Panthapath area as she (Shampa) allegedly thrown out her tenant Kulsuma Khanam along with her baby and husband from the house by beating for failing to pay just 1-month rent, reports BSS.





The victim lodged a case on the same day with Kalabagan Police Station in this regard, he said.





The arrestee confessed her crime, the RAB official said, adding that Shampa's husband however went into hiding.





