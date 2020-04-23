Diner Sheshe





"The first thing I ever asked him was, 'Isn't your bio from 'The Office?' And he replied with, 'If you're a true fan, you'd know!' That was our first date -- we'd matched on Tinder 3 days ago.





We were supposed to meet for coffee for an hour, but were together for 6 hours! There was just so much in common, we didn't even realize where the time flew. By the end of the date, we both knew there was something more there.A few days later, I needed help setting up my new house.







So he was with me all day. We went shopping, moved furniture, and cooked together. And although it had just been a week since we started 'dating', it felt so comfortable and familiar.





Over the next few months, we went on trips and introduced each other to our friends. But all along, we wanted different things -- he wanted to move to Canada and had applied for a PR, while I had no plans of leaving India. So when he got the PR, he asked me, 'What should WE do?'





I realized then that it wasn't a 'you and me' decision, it was an 'us' decision which made it so much harder. I was torn -- I wanted to be with him, but I didn't want him to walk away from his dreams. So I told dad about this amazing guy I was in love with.I honestly never thought that I'd marry so early. But doesn't love make you do things you never thought you would?





Like getting married at 24!Our families met and when we told them we met on Tinder, they said, 'Well! Isn't this a new age love story?' and soon we had our Roka. Siddharth had to go back to the embassy to confirm his VISA, but he never did. He just said, 'Let's build our lives here...together.' He did it because he knew I didn't want to move.





This time last year, we were getting ready to go out on dates -- looking our best. And now we're just in our PJs, with dishevelled hair and dark circles -- talking on screens. Once the lockdown ends, we're planning a court marriage immediately. The wedding can wait, but staying apart can't."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

