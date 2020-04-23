Worldwide waffling





The novel coronavirus is a malevolent silent intruder. We all know at least this much about the latest human coronavirus. Now, it has emerged that it is a silent killer as well. The chronology of this reckoning is interesting. Recently, US intelligence agencies debated whether China "deliberately" under-reported its number of cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Reports suggest that US intelligence dispatches, which also doubted the Wuhan wet market theory of the origin of Covid-19, from China reached up to the White House.











Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the coronavirus pandemic, the world No. 1 said. "Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. "But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know.









Federal government officials who allegedly distributed Malcolm Turnbull's book before its release could face a possible criminal prosecution if it was shown they were responsible for a "commercial-scale" copyright breach, experts say.But amid threats by the publisher to refer potential criminal breaches to the Australian federal police, copyright law specialists said the company and the former prime minister might have a better chance of bringing a civil lawsuit.









As the Australian airline he founded teeters on the brink of administration, Sir Richard Branson has warned staff working for Virgin Atlantic that the carrier could close if a government loan is not forthcoming.In an open letter, the Virgin founder wrote: "Over the five decades I have been in business, this is the most challenging time we have ever faced."It is hard to find the words to convey what a devastating impact this pandemic continues to have on so many communities, businesses and people around the world.







"From a business perspective, the damage to many is unprecedented and the length of the disruption remains worryingly unknown. "We are operating in many of the hardest hit sectors, including aviation, leisure, hotels and cruises, and we have more than 70,000 people in 35 countries working in Virgin companies.



