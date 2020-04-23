Happenings in Pakistan





Despite the global challenges to defeat the Covid-19 menace, Pakistan continues to be fraught with the potential of terror attacks. This is borne by the fact that four dreaded terrorists with confirmed affiliation to Al Qaeda responsible for attacks in the Indian sub continent were arrested in Karachi on Sunday April 19.







A massive amount of sophisticated arms and ammunition were seized. Such a frightful presence of the Al Qaeda terrorists amid strict anti Corona measures in the commercial city of Karachi confirms how porous the Pakistani security establishment is.







Preliminary interrogation also states that the arrested terrorists were planning to target the Karachi stock exchange and other prominent infrastructure ahead of the Ramadan to create confusion in the Pakistani heartland.





The locality from where these terrorists were apprehended is Gulistan I Jauhar which, according to the sources of Pakistani intelligence, is increasingly becoming a hot bed of terrorists' safe haven. It is also suspected that a section of the Pakistani military or the ISI had been nurturing these terrorists to go over to India and abet terror.





It is hoped that the sustained interrogation reports would shed light about their plans, structure, funding and affiliations as that would be vital.





Interrogation will also expose Pakistan that it's hasn't done enough to contain spiraling terror as observed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In fact, Pakistan is hiding behind the pandemic so as to escape from complying FATF instructions.





It's pertinent to state amidst confirmed reports that Pakistan, with the prompting of ISI to pursue its agenda, has been sponsoring terror strikes in Kashmir and many terrorists were very recently killed by the Indian security forces in the Kashmir region.







Under these circumstances, it may appear advisable for Pakistan to focus on its internal terror prospects, reining the home grown terrorists than trying to export terror across the border in Kashmir.





As history recalls, Pakistan has never succeeded in subverting stability in Kashmir beginning from 1947-48 (operation Gibraltar ), then the 1965, 71 and Kargil wars.





Any proxy war perpetrating on Indian soil including the notorious assaults in Mumbai in November 2008 has always resulted in alienating Pakistan and exposing it as a rogue state. Still, it continues with its misadventure as evidenced in the fresh attacks in Kashmir.





To conceal its nefarious acts, Pakistani President, Dr Arif Alvi met Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 20 to discuss ongoing measures to deal with the congregation linked issues for the upcoming Ramadan, steps to contain the threats from the prevailing pandemic.







They were soon joined by the ISI chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed who raised the matter of alleged Indian violation of the cease fire in Kashmir killing innocent Pakistani citizens across the border.





The ISI head also described the Indian acts of retaliation in self defence as an act of aggression. It's really ironical that at this point of time when the whole world is fighting the Coronavirus, Pakistan remains occupied with hostility with India to divert its internal issues.





Imran Khan is also grappling with the problems arising from the religious clerics to enforce 'safe distancing 'due to ongoing Corona challenge. Although Imran Khan's close aides have disclosed that the mullahs abd religious scholars have agreed to Imran's call to avoid congregation during the Ramadan, a large section of the clerics are still defiant. They have forced Imran to declare heavy donations to madarasas and mosques.





This is surely done under coercion and intimidation. Mufti Taqi Rahmani and Mufti Muneebur Rahman's suggestions to grant interest free loans to the madarasas confirms that the religious fundamentalists are having an edge over Imran and the government and they are the ones who are calling the shots taking advantage of the delicate situation. Government sadly is unable to assert to enforce or prevail over the clergy.





Most important give in is the decision and announcement by Imran Khan that he would soon release the religious leaders arrested for violation of restrictions during the lockdown. Nothing more needs to be said after this. Pakistani government, in the meantime, has its hands full in battling Covid-19, terror scene and the upcoming Ramadan. Coming weeks, therefore, are a real challenge for Imran Khan.





The writer is a security analyst, and a columnist on security issues . He was also the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. The views expressed are personal.

