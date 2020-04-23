UK PM starts return to work



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tentatively began his return to work on Tuesday after being hospitalised for coronavirus, as parliament returned and criticism grew over the government's response to the outbreak.





Johnson spoke on the phone to US President Donald Trump about the international response to COVID-19, and officials said he would speak to Queen Elizabeth II in the coming days for the first time in three weeks, reports AFP.







However, his spokesman said the 55-year-old, who spent several days in intensive care, was not yet "formally doing government work" as he recuperated at his official countryside retreat of Chequers.







Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab remains in temporary charge and will take prime minister's questions on Wednesday during a semi-virtual session of the House of Commons.





MPs returned on Tuesday from their Easter break and immediately approved new measures to allow the vast majority of the 650-seat house to stay away.





Social distancing rules mean only 50 MPs can attend safely, and Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has instead asked MPs to dial in via Zoom, an internet video conferencing service.





Hoyle said it was a "historic moment" for the 700-year-old parliament, adding: "In times of crisis, we must find new ways of working."





Many MPs have been keen to get back to work amid growing questions and criticism about the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.





Britain is currently one of the worst-hit countries in the pandemic, with 17,337 deaths in hospital according to Tuesday figures - an increase of 828 on the previous day.





Raab last week announced that a nationwide lockdown requiring people to stay indoors would continue for another three weeks.





But debate is growing about how the measures might be eased, with questions about its economic impact.





Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, said on Tuesday the outbreak had peaked in London but the picture was far more mixed for the rest of the country.





"We remain in a situation of danger that we must take very seriously indeed," he told the government's daily media briefing.





Leave Your Comments