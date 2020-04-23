India invites 2nd e-ITEC Training Course for Saarc health professionals



India has invited healthcare professionals from Saarc countries to join a ten-day online training course on prevention and management of COVID-19 pandemic.





Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, India will conduct the training course, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday.





India said it is committed to combating COVID-19 together and laid emphasis on Saarc solidarity, said the High Commission.





It is mentionable, India pledged $10 million toward a Covid-19 emergency fund and said it was putting together a rapid response team of doctors and specialists for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) nations as part of an initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

