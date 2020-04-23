FBCCI requests member bodies to release



The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) on Wednesday requested its member bodies to initiate steps for releasing imported goods piled at Chattogram sea port on priority basis.





The FBCCI's call came following a commerce ministry notification stating that the seaport is packed of imported containers due to the country wide lockdown and is unable to receive new ones.







The commerce ministry has also urged importers to act immediately for releasing the goods from the country's prime seaport. "I have told our members to clear containers full of imported goods," Sheikh Fazle Fahim told The Asian Age in a text message last night.





He said the FBCCI also working to coordinating the efforts of the Shipping Ministry, Chattogram Port Authority, Shipping Agents, Clearing & Forwarding Agents, Banks and National Board of Revenue in aid for the importers.





Earlier, on behalf of Fahim, his personal secretary Nadim had passed texts to different media asking for broadcast and publishing the message for widespread coverage rapidly among member bodies.







According to the text message, BGMEA, BKMEA and BTMA member industries were requested to pay heed to the FBCCI's call.







BGMEA, BKMEA and BTMA are major importers of the containers, which are now piles at the seaport due to the lockdown with the advent of the deadly contagious Corona virus.





The FBCCI's call for rapid steps for clearing the imported containers came following an urgent notice of the Commerce Ministry asking for releasing the imported goods by respective importers.





The Ministry of Commerce issued the notice on April 17.





In the notice, the commerce ministry observed that the imported containers were piled up at the seaport and is unable to receive anymore containers until clearance of the current ones.





In the notice, the commerce ministry also asked importers to store the imported goods to the government's warehouses.





The country is heavily depends on import for domestic consumption as well as producing export goods at the local apparel industry.





A country wide lockdown is in progress with the advent of COVID-19 contagious virus, which has resulted to the piling up of imported containers at the seaport, industry insiders say.





