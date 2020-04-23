BNP receives 10,000 masks from China



The Communist Party of China (CCP) has provided BNP with 10,000 masks to strengthen the party's efforts to fight against deadly coronavirus.





A BNP delegation received the high-quality masks from the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday, BNP chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB.







Sayrul said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the CPC for sending the masks at this crisis period.

Leave Your Comments