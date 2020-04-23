Russia expresses gratitude for India's decision

Indian Prime Minister Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin in India. -Twitter



In further bolstering of the diplomatic thaw between Moscow and New Delhi, the Russian establishment has expressed gratitude for India's decision to send supplies of drugs, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol, amid fight against COVID-19, reports Economic Times.





On Friday (17 April), Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "The decision of the Indian leadership to send medicines to Russia to help fight the Coronavirus is in line with the spirit of partnership between the two countries was received with a sense of gratitude."





Underscoring that Moscow was pleased and grateful over New Delhi's decision, Peskov asserted that the decision was in line with the agreements on cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 reached between Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and President Putin during a telephonic conversation held on 25 March.





Peskov also took note that the decision comes even as India itself is fighting difficult times in terms of fighting the epidemic threat, and hailed the development to be guided by the common spirit of partnership between India and Russia.

